Patriots elevate two players from practice squad ahead of Sunday matchup

FOXBOROUGH. Mass. — The New England Patriots have elevated linebacker Darius Harris and offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes to the active roster, the team announced.

Harris, who is 29 years old, joined the Patriots’ practice squad on September 3. He has previously played for the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, and briefly for the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s previously played in 37 regular-season games with six starts. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound linebacker has accumulated 55 total tackles, 1½ sacks, and two fumble recoveries over his career. Harris also has postseason experience, having participated in seven playoff games.

Jaimes, 26, was added to the practice squad on September 1, 2025, after being released by the Tennessee Titans. He was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. The 6-foot-5 and weighing 300 pounds, has played in 45 regular-season games, including three starts at center in 2023. He also has experience in postseason play, having appeared in two playoff games.

The Patriots get set to take on the Carolina Panthers on 1 p.m. on Sunday, September 28, at Gillette Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

