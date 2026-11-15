Patriots drop to 5-5 after loss to Lions as Drake Maye suffers ankle injury

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Germany and did not return.

Maye was injured after being sacked by Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, who was also hurt on the play.

Maye was seen limping toward the locker room late in the first quarter and was ruled out.

The Patriots turned to backup quarterback Tommy DeVito following Maye’s injury.

Maye has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) November 15, 2026

New England fell to 5-5 on the season after a 35-10 loss to the Lions, with DeVito struggling in relief of Maye.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown also left the game with a hamstring injury. Brown had been activated for Sunday’s matchup after dealing with ankle and knee injuries throughout the season.

Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. — Patriots Communications (@PatriotsComms) November 15, 2026

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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