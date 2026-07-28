Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez discusses pending contract situation

Day four of Patriots training camp brought cornerback Christian Gonzalez to the podium.

It was the first time the star defensive back has talked to the media since owner Robert Kraft said Saturday the Patriots will offer Gonzalez a team-record and position-record contract. Gonzalez emphasized his desire to participate in camp despite the deal not being done.

“I mean, it’s ball,” Gonzalez said. “I’m going to come out and play some ball and have fun. We had a tough ending of the year that sits on everybody’s mind all year, and I just wanted to get on the field and do what I do.”

“It’s ball, I’m going to come out and play ball.” - #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez on showing up and participating in camp with contract still pending #Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/eIaNk8DSH4 — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) July 28, 2026

Gonzalez’s teammates have commended his participation and attitude throughout the ongoing contract negotiations, and linebacker K.J. Britt noted the value he brings to the defense.

“Anytime you got a corner that can shut down a side of the field, and then with the defensive line you got, it’s a scary combo,” Britt said. “Very elite, smart, athletic, understands coverages and tendencies and techniques, and just a great player.”

Patriots owner Robert Kraft said they are prepared to make Gonzalez the highest-paid cornerback in league history, but no deal was done as of Tuesday’s camp session.

When Gonzalez was asked if he thought they would get a deal done, he said, “I hope so.”

“Everybody knows what Mr. Kraft has done,” Gonzalez said. “A ton of respect for Mr. Kraft and what he’s done with this franchise. You know, it’s just something we don’t want to handle with the media. We’ll keep that with the team and with my team and go on about that.”

“I’m blessed to be able to do this as my job, so I can’t get too much into it.”



I asked #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez how he’s balanced the business side, emotions, and public perception of his ongoing contract situation.#Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/2yijkmdWWK — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) July 28, 2026

The current NFL rate for a top cornerback is north of $30 million per year, with Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie earning $31 million per year, totaling $124 million in the full contract, according to Spotrac.

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