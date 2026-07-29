Brockton man accused of lying to federal agents about whereabouts of 24 firearms

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Brockton man has been accused of making false statements to law enforcement about the whereabouts of 24 firearms he purchased, according to federal prosecutors.

Klordenzsky Senecharles, 29, is charged with making materially false statements. Prosecutors noted that Senecharles was previously arrested and charged by criminal complaint in April 2026 and later released on pretrial conditions.

According to Department of Justice charging documents, Senecharles purchased 28 firearms between March 2020 and May 2021 and later sold four of them.

Federal investigators allege that 24 firearms remained registered to Senecharles. Of those, 13 were later recovered in connection with criminal investigations throughout the Northeast, including a Boston homicide on Feb. 26, 2024.

Authorities said that when law enforcement questioned Senecharles about the firearms, he claimed he had sold 21 of the 24 guns to various licensed firearms dealers in Massachusetts.

However, prosecutors allege that the dealers told investigators they had no records showing they purchased any of the firearms from Senecharles.

The charge of making false statements carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

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