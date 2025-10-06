Patriots beat Bills with game winning field goal

It was a Sunday night thriller—the Patriots got a big win on the road in Buffalo. The underdogs faced off against the Super Bowl favorites and came out on top with a game-winning field goal.

This was a chance on the national stage for the Patriots—and they certainly took advantage of that opportunity. They also took advantage of the Bills’ mistakes.

Sunday night’s matchup was Drake Maye’s first career prime-time game—and it was a tough task, going against reigning league MVP Josh Allen. Maye threw for 273 yards, often throwing to former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who caught ten of those passes for 146 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson ran in two touchdowns--but also fumbled for the third time in just five weeks. The Patriots’ defense was able to force three turnovers—including intercepting Allen.

The game was tied at 20 with just over two minutes to play. That’s when Maye led the team on his first career game-winning drive—with kicker Andy Borregales hitting the 51-yarder.

“It took everybody in that locker room, and the guys came out, battled, and they didn’t play their best in the first half. Defense helped the Pats out, came back offensively, got some things going, and a two-minute drive at the end, that’s what you want,” said Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye.

“Really proud of that whole team for being able to come into this environment, talk about a lot of other people having cracks at them here, 14 games they had their opportunity and those players took advantage of that opportunity and beat a really good football team that hasn’t lost here much,” said Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel.

Maye admitted after the game that he didn’t watch the field goal at the end, but he had trust in his kicker. The Bills are no longer undefeated, and the Pats are now 3-2. They head down to New Orleans next Sunday.

