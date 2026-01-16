Patriots announce Friday injury report ahead of divisional round matchup

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have released their final injury report ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Texans.

A big boost for the Pats is that Corneback Christian Gonzalez is good to go for Sunday. Gonzalez left last Sunday’s Wildcard matchup against the Chargers after falling and hitting his head. Since then, he’s made progress at practice and officially cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

A new addition to the injury report was linebacker Harold Landry, who has now been labeled as questionable. Landry did not participate in Friday’s practice due to a knee injury, which has been nagging the former Pro Bowler all season.

When asked if it’s a continuation of the same injury that Landry’s faced all year, Head Coach Mike Vrabel confirmed, saying, "We’re just trying to do everything we can and give them enough time to see how it feels for Sunday."

Additionally, running back Terrell Jennings has also been labeled as questionable after being put on concussion protocol this week. Coach Vrabel said they’ll see how he is doing on Saturday before they make a game-time decision.

With the team being healthy, it certainly helps boost the Pats’ chances of winning, and they’ll need all the help that they can get. The Texans come into Gillette as the NFL’s number one-rated defense, but the Pats offense will provide a solid battle as their offense has produced an AFC-best 28.8 points per game.

Many have said that the Patriots need to be perfect on Sunday. When asked about that sentiment, Coach Vrabel said that the team aims to be “as precise as possible.”

“We’re aiming for success and not perfection. Nobody’s going to be perfect. We’re going to need to be precise. We know how critical taking care of the football is in every game, especially against a team that’s plus-16 in the turnover margin. But I’ve never once said that we have to be perfect at anything.”

Houston, however, is coming into Sunday’s matchup beaten up. CJ Stroud’s number one target, wideout Nico Collins, has been ruled out with a concussion. The Texans are going to need to lean on their running game and rely on their veterans like wide receiver Christian Kirk, who put up over 100-yards in their game on Monday.

Coach Vrabel provided insight into the strength of Houston’s offense despite injuries to their stars.

“Well, they’re not afraid to go inside. They run a lot of inside breaking routes in play action. They all block. I think they have a great mixture. [Xavier] Hutchinson has got a combo platter. [Christian] Kirk’s played at a high level for a lot of years, a lot of inside slot production and not just option routes, stuff down the field, the vertical stuff down the field. The rookies that you alluded to, Higgins and Noel, that we were talking about earlier. I think it’s a good complementary group.”

The Patriots are set to face the Texans at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

