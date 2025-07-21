Passengers stranded on sky ride at Southwick’s Zoo, ride shut down after ‘unexpected issue’

MENDON, Mass. — About 30 passengers were temporarily stranded on a scenic ride at Southwick’s Zoo and the ride has been shut down after an ‘unexpected issue’ on Monday afternoon.

The scenic zoo ride travels up to 30 feet high above animal enclosures.

“This afternoon, the Skyfari Sky Ride at Southwick’s Zoo experienced an unexpected issue that required the ride to be shut down mid-operation,” a zoo spokesperson said in a statement.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we contacted the Mendon Fire Department, who responded promptly and worked alongside our trained operations and security teams to safely assist guests from the ride’s gondolas,” the zoo spokesperson said.

One passenger told Boston 25 that he was stuck with other passengers on the ride for “close to two hours.”

“We were up there at least an hour before any action was taken,” the man said.

“They said that for some reason the emergency brake got stuck and they couldn’t get it released. That’s what I was told,” the man said.

The zoo confirmed that apparently it was a brake issue.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift, professional response of the fire department and for the preparedness and coordination of our internal staff,” the spokesperson said.

A similar incident happened at the zoo back in 2022.

About 40 people were rescued after becoming stuck on the scenic zoo ride at Southwick’s Zoo on July 1, 2022.

In that incident, first responders used a zoo lift, bucket equipment and ladder trucks to harness and rescue 12 adults and 7 children. No one was injured.

After the 2022 incident, Southwick’s Zoo “developed a comprehensive emergency response plan specifically for the Skyfari Sky Ride and trained our team accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety of our guests remains our top priority, and we appreciate the patience and understanding of everyone involved,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

