Passengers evacuated from MBTA ferry on Castle Island after fire on board

BOSTON — Passengers were evacuated from an MBTA ferry on Monday afternoon due to a fire on board.

Boston police confirmed that they were on scene, and the call came in around 2:31 p.m.

The Boston Fire Marine Unit was able to quickly extinguish the fire, and the passengers were safely off loaded on to shore.

The ferry was coming into Boston from Hingham.

#BREAKING: Passengers on a Hingham to Boston MBTA ferry were evacuated after a reported engine room fire on board.



Crew can be seen handing out lifejackets and running with fire hydrants before docking at Castle Island. @BostonFire said everyone got off safely. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/96GS7qQRvF — Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 15, 2026

Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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