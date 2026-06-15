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Passengers evacuated from MBTA ferry on Castle Island after fire on board

By Boston25News.com Staff
Passengers evacuated from MBTA ferry fire on Castle Island
By Boston25News.com Staff

BOSTON — Passengers were evacuated from an MBTA ferry on Monday afternoon due to a fire on board.

Boston police confirmed that they were on scene, and the call came in around 2:31 p.m.

The Boston Fire Marine Unit was able to quickly extinguish the fire, and the passengers were safely off loaded on to shore.

The ferry was coming into Boston from Hingham.

Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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