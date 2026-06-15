Passengers evacuated from MBTA ferry on Castle Island after fire on board

BOSTON — Passengers were evacuated from an MBTA ferry on Monday afternoon due to a fire on board.
Boston police confirmed that they were on scene, and the call came in around 2:31 p.m.
The Boston Fire Marine Unit was able to quickly extinguish the fire, and the passengers were safely off loaded on to shore.
The ferry was coming into Boston from Hingham.
#BREAKING: Passengers on a Hingham to Boston MBTA ferry were evacuated after a reported engine room fire on board.— Daniel Coates (@danielcoates_25) June 15, 2026
Crew can be seen handing out lifejackets and running with fire hydrants before docking at Castle Island. @BostonFire said everyone got off safely. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/96GS7qQRvF
Boston 25 has reached out to MBTA for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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