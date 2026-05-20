Parts of Route 3 in Kingston closed due to crash

KINGSTON, Mass. — Parts of Route 3 in Kingston are closed due to a crash.

According to MassDOT, Route 3 northbound exit 17 is closed in Kingston due to an earlier crash.

This closure is expected to remain in place for several hours.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and an investigation is on going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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