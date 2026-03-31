Parts of Route 20 in Charlton closed due to serious crash

CHARLTON, Mass. — Parts of Route 20 in Charlton are closed due to a serious crash.

According to Charlton Fire, the crews are actively responding to a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 eastbound near the Sturbridge town line.

The area is closed to traffic, and motorists should expect delays.

An investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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