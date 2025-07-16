Partial building collapse in Boston under investigation

BOSTON — Boston officials have launched an investigation after a building in the city partially collapsed early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to 57 Webster Street in East Boston found part of a vacant brick building that had collapsed, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Photos shared by firefighters showed a large hole in the third floor of the building.

An adjacent building at 55 Webster Street was evacuated due to safety concerns.

There were no reported injuries.

A city building inspector will assist with determining the cause of the collapse.

