Investigation underway after body recovered from river in Rowley

ROWLEY, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Rowley after the body of a man was discovered in the Mill River, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Rowley Chief of Police Michael Balsley confirmed.

Authorities say that the body was discovered just after 12 PM in the Mill River near Red Gate Road.

No further details have been released regarding the victim or circumstances of his death.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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