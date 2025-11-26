Parking peeves: Is it better to pull in or back into a space? Mass. drivers weigh in

BURLINGTON, Mass. — The holiday shopping season is in full swing.

While things are buzzing inside the mall, it’s just as crazy outside, where parking spots can be hard to come by.

Somewhere over the past few years, the trend of backing into parking spots has become a trend.

We call them “backerinners.” As opposed to the more traditional way of parking, going in nose-first with the front of the car, backerinners are more and more prevalent these days.

They claim it makes it easier to exit. However, when a driver goes past a spot, throws it in reverse, and does a multiple-point turn, in reverse, it can cause a ripple effect in the parking lot, backing things up.

There is a great debate about the proper way to park, and are the backerinners taking the right approach?

It might make for a good topic of discussion at the Thanksgiving dinner table.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group