Parents warned after bed bugs discovered at three public schools in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — Health officials in Revere are investigating three separate instances in recent weeks where bed bugs or bed bug bites were found on students.

Revere Public Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly said in a letter Wednesday, that the students affected by the bugs each go to different schools and don’t live near each other.

It wasn’t immediately made known which schools were affected.

For all three situations, the district contacted the Revere Board of Health for consultation and guidance and professionally treated any classroom (and adjoining classrooms) where bed bugs were present, according to the letter.

“In our conversations with the RBOH, we learned that bed bugs are a nuisance insect, but their bites do not spread disease. The RBOH emphasized that when bed bugs do move from one person to another, they mostly do so via bags or backpacks in a school setting,” Kelly said in the letter to parents. “As bed bug cases seem to be on the rise, school officials are asking that families closely monitor any backpacks that their students take to school for the next several weeks to ensure there are no signs of bed bugs.”

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has several steps parents can take to monitor, prevent, and treat bed bugs on their website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

