Parade of Sail Brings 60 Tall Ships to Boston Harbor for America’s 250th Celebration

BOSTON — The Parade of Sail kicked off Saturday morning in Boston Harbor, in honor of America’s 250th birthday.

60 tall ships and maritime vessels from around the globe sailed across Boston Harbor, creating a breathtaking and historic view that doesn’t happen too often.

“Any time you can pull together dozens of historic vessels from multiple continents, it is a historic occurrence and gathering of maritime vessels and seafaring ships that have helped navigate the world as we know it,” T.K. Skenderian with Sail Boston said.

As Navy jets performed a flyover shortly after 10 a.m., a packed crowd on Castle Island eagerly took in the sights and sounds.

Thousands of boats also flooded the harbor to watch the parade.

The parade kicked off with the United States Coast Guard Eagle meeting up with the USS Constitution before leading the other vessels into the inner harbor.

Boston is the fifth and final stop of Sail 250, and it’s an event that’s been years in the making for Sail Boston.

“It really puts in bold that Boston is a world-class city that welcomes everyone from around the world to come on in and enjoy this city that we all know and love,” Skenderian said.

Once the parade ends at 4 Saturday afternoon, the ships will head to their berthing areas at various piers until they leave Boston Thursday morning.

The public is invited to board some of the ships starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and at 10 a.m. Sunday through Wednesday.

Boarding of ships at Boston Fish Pier will begin at noon Sunday and at 2 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

The Sail Boston Festival, located at 302 Northern Avenue, will run from 10 a.m. Until 10 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday.

The free festival is open to the public and will have live entertainment, a Sam Adams beer garden, and food.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group