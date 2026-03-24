Panel of experts weighs in on future of Faneuil Hall

BOSTON — A panel of experts is weighing in on the future of Boston’s historic Faneuil Hall Marketplace.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was among those listening at Mondays meeting as ideas surfaced on how to re‑imagine the landmark for locals, not just tourists, amid declining foot traffic and aging infrastructure.

Wu acknowledged the shifting expectations facing the space.

“We’re hearing a new set of doubts, remote work has taken over, the office is dead, nobody is going to spend meaningful time downtown and in one sense, the skeptics are right, everything is different, and we need to rethink our mix of work and play and live,” Mayor Wu said.

She also emphasized the importance of keeping the marketplace rooted in community.

“Faneuil Hall Marketplace, this space, downtown, our commercial quarters across the city we have the potential to anchor the best come back in America and to anchor it here,” Wu added.

Early plans focus on transforming the venue into a center for celebration, with more opportunities for local businesses, improved dining, and expanded nightlife.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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