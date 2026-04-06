Painter files nearly $300K lawsuit against Bill Belichick over fall at his Nantucket home

NANTUCKET, Mass. — A painter has filed a nearly $300,000 lawsuit against Bill Belichick after allegedly suffering injuries in a fall at the former New England Patriots coach’s home on Nantucket, according to court documents.

The painter, identified in the documents as Andrew Jackson, filed the lawsuit against Forty Five Fair Street LLC, a company managed by Belichick, in Nantucket Superior Court on April 2.

Jackson alleges he was injured while working as a painter at 45 Fair Street in Nantucket on June 21, 2024, when unsafe construction conditions caused him to slip and fall. The lawsuit claims plastic sheeting and other site conditions created a dangerous work environment, which Jackson says resulted in an ankle injury.

“As a direct and proximate result of the fall, the plaintiff sustained serious bodily injuries, including a severe right ankle injury, together with pain, disability, medical expenses, lost wages, and other consequential damages,” the lawsuit states.

The complaint alleges the property owner and those managing the site failed to maintain a safe work area, failed to warn of hazards, and failed to properly coordinate construction activities.

While Jackson has received workers’ compensation benefits, he is pursuing a third‑party premises-liability claim, which is permitted under Massachusetts law, the suit states. He is requesting compensatory damages, interest, court costs, and a jury trial.

Court filings list more than $285,000 in claimed damages, including documented medical expenses, anticipated future care, and lost wages.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Belichick’s current employer, the University of North Carolina, for comment on the lawsuit.

Belichick recently sold one of his other Nantucket properties, a $3.9 million cottage on North Gully Road.

Read the full lawsuit below:

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