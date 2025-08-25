Bill Belichick lists Nantucket home for $3.9 million

NANTUCKET, Mass. — Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has listed one of his Nantucket properties for sale.

The two-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath cottage at 3 North Gully Road was listed for $3.85 million.

The home, built in 1976, features spectacular views from and a new boiler in 2020, making this cottage move-in ready.

According to the Boston Globe, Belichick owns several other properties on Nantucket.

Bill Belichick is now coaching at the University of North Carolina.

