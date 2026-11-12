Police asking for help after 5 puppies found abandoned across Oxford

OXFORD, Mass. — The Oxford Police Department and Animal Control are asking for help after finding five young puppies abandoned at multiple locations in town on Saturday night.

Police said the puppies, believed to be Cane Corso mixes, were discovered by concerned residents on Clara Barton Road, Federal Hill Road, Buffum Dam Road, and Old Webster Road.

Authorities are asking residents and businesses in the area to check any security camera or doorbell footage from Saturday night between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for suspicious vehicles or people.

Officers said the puppies were left vulnerable and exposed to potentially dangerous conditions.

Anyone who may recognize the puppies is also asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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