Owner of off-leash dog that mauled Quincy Animal Control officer facing charges, police say

QUINCY, Mass. — A dog owner is facing charges after their large Cane Corso attacked an animal control officer while off-leash on Wednesday morning.

The owner, whose name was not released by police, will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and failure to muzzle/restrain a dog.

Quincy Police say around 11:22 a.m., one of their animal control officers responding to call for a large dog off-leash on Granite Street was “bitten multiple times” by a large, dark-haired, Cane Corso dog.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows part of the attack.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released.

The dog is being held in quarantine at the Quincy Animal Shelter.

