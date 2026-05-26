Man dead after crash on I-93 in Ashland, NH

ASHLAND, NH — A man is dead after a crash on I-93 in Ashland, NH, on Monday.

According to state police, around 7 a.m., troopers responded to a crash on I-93 North in the area of mile marker 77.2.

Upon arrival, officers found an SUV in the median and a box truck in the breakdown lane.

According to officers, the driver of a black 2011 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north in the left lane when the vehicle drove to the rumble strips before the driver overcorrected to the right and struck a box truck in the right lane.

The driver of the Chevrolet then lost control and went off the road into the median before the vehicle struck a rock.

Other drivers stopped to render aid, including an off-duty Concord firefighter who began CPR.

The driver and lone occupant of the Chevrolet, identified as Terrence McSally, 64, of Ashland, was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the box truck, identified as Matthew Petz, 35, of Plymouth, was not injured.

The left lane was closed for approximately two hours while the scene was cleared.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper John Collishaw at (603) 846-3333 or John.C.Collishaw@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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