Owner of dog that mauled, killed another dog on trail in Mass. town has been identified, police say

CARLISLE, Mass. — The owner of a dog that mauled and killed another dog on a trail in a Massachusetts town over the weekend has been identified, police say.

Carlisle police say the owner, whose name has not been released, is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Officers responding to a report of an attack involving two dogs on the Towle Field trail in the area of Westford Street in Carlisle just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday learned a large white dog with a brown patch around its eye had severely bit a 6-year-old Maltese that was off its leash, according to the Carlisle Police Department.

The Maltese was rushed to a local veterinarian for treatment but had to be euthanized due to the severity of its injuries, police said.

Police said the owner of the attacking dog originally provided the name “Michaela” and a phone number that didn’t appear to be in service.

“The dog owner is fully cooperating with the police investigation, and some initial miscommunication has been clarified during the investigation indicating no malicious intent on the part of the person(s) involved,” Carlisle police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

