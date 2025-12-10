Overturned truck closes Medway road

MEDWAY, Mass. — A portion of Fairway Lane had to be closed, Tuesday, following an overturned construction vehicle.

The incident happened around 10 a.m. according to Facebook posts from both the Medway police and fire departments.

Photos posted to social media show an overturned truck with debris that spilled out onto the roadway.

Medway truck overturned A portion of Fairway Lane in Medway was closed following an overturned construction vehicle. Photo Credit: Medway Fire Department

Fairway Lane between Holliston Street and Algonquin Avenue was shut down for several hours. The road opened back up shortly after 1 p.m. according to police.

No word on if anyone was injured.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Medway Police for more information.

Medway truck overturned A portion of Fairway Lane in Medway was closed following an overturned construction vehicle. Photo Credit: Medway Fire Department

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group