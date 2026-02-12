Over $22,000 stolen from Mass. resident in fake Bank of America ‘sting operation’

NORWOOD, Mass. — A Massachusetts resident recently lost over $22,000 when they were coerced into participating in a fake “sting operation” at their local Bank of America.

According to Norwood Police, the victim was contacted by someone posing as a Bank of America fraud investigator.

“The victim was instructed to withdraw $10,000 in cash, which a courier would then collect to purportedly check for the fingerprints of complicit bank employees,” Norwood police say.

Following the initial pickup, the scammers then asked the victim to take out another $12,000 the following day.

Othe third day, the victim was told to go to the Bank of America branch in Dedham.

However, a teller sensed something was wrong, questioned the victim identified the transaction as a scam. Police were then called.

“Please have converstations with your older family members and share this post,” Norwood Police say. “These crimes can be devastating to older citizens and we need to work together to stop them.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

