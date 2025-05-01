Outdoor dining season officially begins in Boston

BOSTON — The first signs of summer in Boston has arrived, as May marks the return of outdoor dining in the city!

The outdoor dining season typically runs from May 1 to October 31.

For select restaurants across Boston, diners will be able to enjoy outdoor patio seating to take in the sights and sounds of the bustling metropolis.

A map of those restaurants is available below.

The concept of outdoor dining took off during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued ever since, but not without controversy.

The North End, which boasts some of the country’s best Italian cuisine, will once again be without outdoor seating.

Last year, several North End restaurants sued the city, claiming they were being unfairly targeted by the Wu Administration and losing money as a result.

Banners and signs were even posted around the North End protesting Mayor Michelle Wu’s decision to exclude the neighborhood from the progam.

