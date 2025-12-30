Victim of apparent homicide at Merrimack Valley home was a teacher, neighbor says

METHUEN, Mass. — Authorities are continuing to investigate an apparent homicide at a home in the Merrimack Valley, authorities said.

Officers responding to a home on Lyndale Avenue in Methuen on Monday night found a person unresponsive inside, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara.

Detectives worked late into the night, photographing and collecting evidence at the scene.

A neighbor told Boston 25 News that a mother and her son live in the home and that both work in a nearby school district. The neighbor also stated that he didn’t see anything unusual before the officers arrived.

Another neighbor, who didn’t want to appear on camera, described the victim as a “lovely woman” and revealed she was a high school teacher.

“We were shocked when we heard the news because she is a lovely woman,” the neighbor said. “She had been over here a few times. I’d see her in church, very upbeat, she worked at the Lawrence High School as a Spanish teacher.”

A school resource officer at Lawrence High School told Boston 25 News that he had just seen the victim before winter break.

Massachusetts State Police and local investigators have not released the victim’s name or gender, and no arrests have been confirmed.

The DA’s office has not provided details on what led officers to respond to the home.

