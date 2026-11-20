BOSTON, Mass. — The Citgo sign is shining over Boston again after six months of darkness, marking a new chapter for the longtime Kenmore Square landmark.

The rebuilt sign now stands 30 feet higher and 120 feet farther east than the original. The goal was to restabilize it and make it easier to see across the city.

Hundreds of Bostonians gathered for the relighting in Kenmore Square Thursday night to watch the relighting.

“When we see this light we know we’re home,” said Mayor Michelle Wu to the crowd.

The project that began this May stripped the old sign down that’s been keeping watch over the city for more than six decades (link to story).

For many, the sign has become inseparable from Boston and Kenmore Square.

“It’s like our Eiffel Tower or something,” Tedd York of Boston said.

“It’s very meaningful, especially for people that grew up in Boston,” Pam Dapsis-Merin of Boston said.

The relighting also carried special meaning for Pam Beale, the longtime owner of Cornwall’s Tavern that’s situated beneath the sign. She’s also president of the Kenmore Square Association.

Since this summer, Beale’s also owned the letter “C” from the old sign.

‘Our Eiffel Tower’: Citgo sign re-lit in front of hundreds after six months of darkness

The 11-foot-tall, 11-foot-wide letter was carefully brought inside Cornwall’s, preserving a piece of the sign’s 60-year history in the same complex where it had stood.

“The question was would it fit through the front door, and if it fit we thought this would be a great location,” Beale said, adding that people can see it, take pictures with it and feel connected to the sign.

“It’s been a major part of my life,” Beale said. “It’s a representation of all the things that are significant.”

Construction on the Citgo sign began in May after engineers found structural issues. The sign was completely dismantled and rebuilt over the summer, preparing it to withstand New England weather while continuing to light the Boston skyline.

“I think of Boston going through a transition,” Dapsis-Merin said. “It’s also a landmark, so if I gave directions I’d tell people look for the Citgo sign. So it’s very monumental that they kept it and brought it back.”

The rebuilt display also includes a Kenmore Square sign beneath the Citgo logo.

City leaders said the addition is a nod to the neighborhood that has made the sign a landmark for generations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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