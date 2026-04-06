Oscar-winning actress visits popular restaurant in Boston’s North End

BOSTON — Actress Emma Stone was recently spotted in Boston’s North End.

The two-time Academy Award winner visited Arya Trattoria on Hanover Street last week.

Restaurant owner Massimo Tiberi shared a photo of himself standing next to Stone on Instagram, with a caption that read, “Talented Emma Stone 2x Oscar-winning actress.”

Stone, 37, has starred in dozens of movies and shows, rising to fame with roles in hit films including “Superbad,” “Zombieland,” and “Easy A.”

Stone won an Oscar for her roles in “La La Land” in 2016 and “Poor Things” in 2023.

Arya Trattoria is known for getting visits from celebrities and athletes, including Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, actor and wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, among many others.

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