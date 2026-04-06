Emmy winner from Mass. spotted at popular Boston area coffee shop

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Actress and comedian Amy Poehler was recently spotted at a popular Massachusetts coffee shop.

Poehler visited Somerville’s Diesel Cafe, which posted an Instagram photo of her posing for a selfie with an employee who recognized her.

“Autumn noticed a familiar face the other day, and it happened to be the one and only Amy Poehler!! Does this make Diesel officially an A-List status cafe?" the social media post read.

The Emmy Award and Golden Globe winner is known for her roles in “Parks and Recreation” and “Saturday Night Live.”

In addition to her many television and film accolades, Poehler is the host of the hit podcast “Good Hang.”

Poehler was born in Burlington and is a graduate of Boston College.

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