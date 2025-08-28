‘Opportunity to build a destination’: Developers close in on untouched Lynn waterfront

LYNN, Mass. — A vacant, overgrown stretch of Lynn’s southern waterfront is on the verge of a transformation.

Developers are closing in on Lynn’s South Harbor after an extensive cleanup and environmental remediation effort focused on a failed municipal landfill.

People are already noticing the newly opened 22-acre Lynn Habor Park off the Lynnway that provides panoramic views of the water and Boston’s skyline.

The planned development on the horizon includes the largest private investment in Lynn’s history.

Construction of 850 units of housing and 26,000 square feet of commercial space is set to break ground next summer.

“We have an opportunity to build a destination that’s going to have jobs for our residents, homes for our residents, tax revenue for the city,” said Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson. “‘For the first time in the city’s history, we have a comprehensive master plan.”

Mayor Nicholson believes a boom is in store for the untouched section of Lynn’s coastline.

“The opportunity that exists on the waterfront is absolutely critical to our future. That’s where the growth can and should happen,” he said.

Lynn is in the process of designing a new street grid to take traffic off the congested Lynnway.

Mayor Nicholson said some of the infrastructure investments take rising sea levels into consideration and are going to help with coastal resiliency.

Buildings will be elevated to stay above flood levels and the harbor facing edge of the site will be rebuilt as a natural dune system that can absorb storm impacts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group