Onset man pleads guilty in connection to overdose death of his toddler

BROCKTON, Mass. — An Onset man has pleaded guilty to charges connected to the deadly overdose of his 2.5-year-old toddler, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Donald Humes, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

On the afternoon of April 24, 2022, Wareham police received a 911 call from Humes, stating that his son, Cameron, was unresponsive and not breathing.

Police and emergency medical personnel responded to the home and found Cameron Humes unresponsive and began performing life-saving procedures.

The toddler was taken to Tobey Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

During the course of an investigation, state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Cameron died from acute methadone intoxication.

Donald Humes was the only adult in the home and knew there was methadone in the house, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney.

The DA says Humes also failed to recognize that there was anything wrong with Cameron and that he was in need of medical attention.

Judge Daniel O’Shea sentenced Humes to 2.5 years in the House of Correction with one year to serve, and the balance suspended for two years.

The sentence is to be followed by two years of probation from and after, and Humes must remain drug and alcohol free with screenings.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group