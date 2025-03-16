One year after murder, Cape Cod family honors legacy of former hockey star

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — One year after Meghan Moore’s murder, her family channels their grief through a foundation honoring the legacy of the former Barnstable High School hockey star.

Meghan, 25, was living in Miami with her former New England College hockey teammate, Sidney Capolino, when the roommates were fatally gunned down by Meghan’s stalker, who then killed himself.

“I still feel this anger and sadness that there was no justice in that sense,” said Meghan’s older sister Molly Moore. “She was the best little sister. I think that, a year after, it just doesn’t feel real. You kind of expect to have your little sister through monumental things.”

Through their heartache, Meghan’s family, led by her parents, Mary Beth and William Moore, launched the Meghan Constance Moore Memorial Fund, raising more than $200,000 over the past year.

The funds will benefit scholarships for Cape Cod-area high school student-athletes continuing sports in college and contribute $10,000 annually to Meghan and Sidney’s alma mater, New England College in New Hampshire.

“It’s good that it’s going to help her name live on, and that makes me really happy,” said Meghan’s older brother Will, who had spent a month visiting her in Florida shortly before the tragedy. “She was larger than life.”

Meg and Sid’s hockey numbers have been retired at New England College, where the athletic office will be named after them.

“I think it just shows how many lives she’s touched,” Molly said. “I want her to be remembered as the happy, hilarious, strong, confident girl that she was.”

Meghan’s parents, who own the popular Hyannis restaurant Spanky’s Clam Shack, have tirelessly kept their daughter’s name alive by sharing her story and the foundation in her honor. At the restaurant, patrons can scan a QR code to donate to the fund.

Support and donations from their network of loved ones, as well as customers and complete strangers have humbled the Moores over the last year.

“You can’t really ever predict that this would happen and then how you’re going to get through a year,” Molly said. “And it still feels like yesterday. So, just having those people around has been amazing.”

Will, too, is sustained by the constant support from family and friends.

So many people have checked up on us since it’s happened, and it doesn’t seem like the support’s going away,” Will said. “It just seems like it keeps going and going and going.”

The Moores are organizing a “Run for Meg” 5K fundraiser on May 10.

To donate to the foundation, visit: Meghan Constance Moore Memorial Fund .

