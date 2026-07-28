Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck on I-95 in Boxford

BOXFORD, Mass. — A pedestrian was struck on I-95 southbound in Boxford on Monday evening, according to police.
It happened around 8:30 p.m. on I-95 southbound at mile marker 74.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Crash reconstruction investigators were on scene to investigate.
All traffic southbound was diverted off exit 74.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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