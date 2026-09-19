One seriously injured after crash involving truck in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. — A driver suffered serious injuries Friday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash involving a sedan and a truck carrying a roll-off container in Wayland.

According to the Wayland Fire Department, crews were called to Old Connecticut Path around 12:38 p.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a sedan and a truck with a roll-off container involved in the crash.

The driver of the sedan was transported by ambulance to a landing zone at Cochituate Ball Field before being flown by a Boston Medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center.

Officials said the victim’s injuries are believed to be serious.

No other injuries were reported.

Old Connecticut Path remained closed Friday afternoon as emergency crews worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Wayland Police Department with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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