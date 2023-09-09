One in serious condition after being struck by lightning near Dorchester beach

DORCHESTER, Mass — One person was rushed to the hospital in serious condition after being struck by lightning near a Dorchester beach Saturday afternoon.

Multiple Boston EMS crews responded to the area near Savin Hill Beach around 3:30 p.m. for a person struck by lightning, a Boston EMS spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News. EMS and paramedics treated the injured victim and rushed them to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

A second person who was nearby when the lightning struck was also transported to a hospital shortly after, a Boston EMS spokesperson said.

While Boston was not included in a severe thunderstorm warning issued by the National Weather Service, parts of Bristol and Norfolk Counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:00 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

