One pet killed, four people displaced following fire at Beverly residence

BEVERLY, Mass. — A two-alarm house fire displaced four adults and led to the death of a pet on Sunday afternoon.

The Beverly Fire Department responded to 19 Hale Park Avenue shortly after 1 p.m.

Deputy Chief Kevin Smith arrived to find heavy fire involving vehicles and a carport, with flames spreading through the front windows and door of the residence. Smith quickly requested a second alarm and directed crews to attack the fire while confirming that all occupants had safely evacuated the home.

The initial response included three engines and one ladder truck. After fire crews knocked down the main body of the fire, they began the process of searching for hidden fires that had traveled into several void spaces. This work required firefighters to search multiple hidden areas of the home from the basement to the attic.

Support on the scene was provided by Northeast Regional Ambulance and the Beverly Police Department. The Rehab five-unit and its volunteers provided on-scene firefighter rehabilitation during the incident.

Multiple neighboring communities assisted with the fire, including Salem, Danvers, and Hamilton, which assisted at the scene. Additionally, fire crews from Manchester, Peabody, and Wenham provided station coverage for the city and responded to other emergencies while Beverly units were occupied.

First responders declared the fire under control by 2:40 p.m.

While no human injuries were reported, one pet dog was euthanized due to the fire. The American Red Cross is currently assisting the four adult occupants who were displaced by the blaze.

The fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

