Crews fight heavy flames in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — Firefighters in Beverly responded to heavy flames from a car that spread to a home on Sunday afternoon.

Witnesses on scene saw a dog being carried from the home to a neighbor’s house.

The two-story home is located at 18 Hale Avenue.

Boston 25 has reached out for more information to see if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

