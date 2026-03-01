Crews fight heavy flames in Beverly

BEVERLY, Mass. — Firefighters in Beverly responded to heavy flames from a car that spread to a home on Sunday afternoon.
Witnesses on scene saw a dog being carried from the home to a neighbor’s house.
The two-story home is located at 18 Hale Avenue.
Boston 25 has reached out for more information to see if anyone was hurt.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
