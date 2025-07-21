One person suffers non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in Roxbury

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department says that one person suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Roxbury.

The incident occurred around 7:36 p.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to the area of 67 Elm Hill Avenue to reports of a person shot.

Once on scene, officers found the individual suffering from a gunshot wound and transported them to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say that no arrests have been made and that an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

