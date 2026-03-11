One person killed in morning crash on I-95 in Canton

CANTON, Mass. — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Canton.

According to state police, troopers responded to a multi-car crash shortly after 6 a.m. on I-95 South at mile marker 25 in Canton.

On Wednesday, troopers confirmed that one person was killed in the crash.

The identity of the victim will not be released at this time.

All but one lane of traffic was impacted, and traffic was backed up for miles during the morning commute.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

