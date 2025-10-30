One person killed following single-vehicle crash in Charlton

CHARLTON, Mass. — One person was killed early Thursday morning following a single-vehicle crash in Charlton.

According to police, around 4:15 a.m., officers recieved numerous reports of a motor vehicle crash on Southbridge Road (Route 169.) First responders arrived on the scene and found the vehicle, a 2012 Honda Fit, operated by a lone male operator with significant injuries.

The man was taken to UMASS-Harrington Memorial Hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

An initial investigation determined that the car was traveling north on Southbridge Road when it left the roadway and collided with a stone wall.

The Charlton Police Department, Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

