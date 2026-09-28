One person injured after fire crews respond to ‘hazardous materials incident’ in North Andover

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — One person was injured Sunday evening after fire crews responded to a ‘hazardous materials incident’ in North Andover, Fire Chief John Weir reports.

Fire crews were dispatched to 3 Fernview Road around 6:30 PM to reports of a hazmat incident.

Once there, fire crews learned that one of the residents spilled a drain-cleaning product “containing approximately 90% to 100% sulfuric acid” while trying to unclog a drain. That person was taken to a hospital for burn treatment.

A Tier 1 hazardous materials incident, the lowest level, was declared for hazard and risk assessment.

No other injuries were reported, and fire crews say there is no danger to the public. Crews are still working to clear the substance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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