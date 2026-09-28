Car bursts into flames after crashing off I-290 in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, Mass. — A car burst into flames after crashing on the side of Interstate 290 in Shrewsbury on Sunday.

Video showed black smoke coming from the vehicle in the woods.

Firefighters extinguished the flames.

Authorities said none of the occupants were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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