Nor’easter causes Logan Airport delays, cancellations as travelers face days of disruptions  

BOSTON — Travelers at Boston Logan International Airport are facing another day of flight delays and cancellations as a powerful nor’easter brings strong winds to the region, with disruptions expected to continue into Monday.

Flight boards at Logan showed widespread delays and cancellations Sunday after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for flights heading to Boston.

The FAA issued the ground stop because of strong winds from the nor’easter, leaving travelers scrambling to find new flights and make alternate plans.

Daryl Donatelli of Boston said the constantly changing FAA warnings made it difficult to know when he would be able to leave.

“I was watching all the FAA warnings, and there was this ground stop on, then off, then on again and off again, and it’s been really uncertain,” Donatelli said.

Donatelli was originally scheduled to fly directly from Boston to Paris on Saturday night. After that flight was canceled, he was automatically rebooked for Sunday night, but that flight was also canceled.

“I just wasn’t expecting it to go for two full days. That’s been the surprise,” he said.

Among those caught in the disruptions was Cheryl Draves, an athletic director and cheer coach for a high school team in Florida.

The team was supposed to fly home to Orlando on Saturday, but their flights were canceled, leaving them facing a wait until Tuesday.

Draves said she had spent hours at the airport trying to make new arrangements.

“I’ve been here today trying to get this all taken care of for the past six hours,” she said.

Her biggest concern was for the student-athletes, who were stuck far from home and their families.

“My concern is more about my girls because, you know, they’re away from home, and they’re away from their parents, and to be thousands of miles — a thousand miles away is a lot for teenage girls,” Draves said.

While speaking with Boston 25 News, Draves learned the team could get a flight home Monday instead of waiting until Tuesday.

The extended stay has also meant additional hotel expenses and logistical challenges.

“We were only supposed to be there for two nights, and we’re now working on night four,” she said.

Flight disruptions at Logan are expected to continue into Monday as the nor’easter moves through the region.

Travelers flying into or out of Boston should:

Check their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport.

Monitor airline notifications for cancellations, delays, and rebooking information.

Contact their airline about alternate flights if their travel plans are disrupted.

Travelers should be prepared for continued changes as weather conditions affect flight operations.

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