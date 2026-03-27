One person hospitalized after stabbing at Natick Mall

NATICK, Mass. — Authorities in Natick are investigating after a person was hospitalized following a stabbing.
According to police, officers were dispatched to the Natick Mall for reports of a person stabbed.
Police say that one victim was stabbed in the arm and transported to the hospital.
Natick police say that the suspect has fled the area, but a person involved in the incident has been placed under arrest with warrants.
No further information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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