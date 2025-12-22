One person hospitalized after second-alarm blaze at Framingham residence

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — One person was transported to the hospital after the Framingham Fire Department extinguished a second-alarm fire on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, when fire crews were dispatched to 75 Irving Street to reports of a fire at an apartment building.

The fire, which was deemed to have originated in a first-floor laundry room, was held in check before the fire crews’ arrival thanks to the building’s sprinkler system, Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said.

Damage from the fire was able to be contained to the laundry room.

Chief Dutcher said that one resident was transported to MetroWest Medical Center due to smoke inhalation, but fortunately, no other residents were injured or displaced.

“No one was displaced,” said Chief Dutcher. “No firefighters were injured."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

