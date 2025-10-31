One person hospitalized after house fire in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass — One person has been hospitalized after a fire in Bridgewater on Friday.

Around 1:18 p.m., the Bridgewater Fire Department responded to a reported house fire on Auburn Street and found smoke coming from the second floor and fire visible on the home’s right side.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes, the Bridgewater Fire Department says.

One person inside the house was able to escape the building on their own and were transported to Morton Hospital by a Raynham Fire Department Ambulance for evaluation.

Investigators believe the fire began in a second-floor bedroom.

“Our firefighters did excellent work containing this fire and keeping it from spreading,” Chief Schlatz said. “We also want to offer our gratitude as always to our mutual aid partners. Our communities are always there for each other when duty calls.”

The fire is still under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group