One person dies following fire at a Milton, NH residence

MILTON, NH — One person has died after a fire at a two-story residence in Milton, New Hampshire, the State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey announced.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, when members of the Milton Fire Department responded to a residence on 285 Willey Road to reports of a fire. Prior to arrival, the individual who called to report the fire had been inside the residence and reported that another individual was trapped in the home.

Crews arrived to the address but had difficulties assessing the fire due to the driveway of the home not being clear of snow. Once there, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions throughout the two-story house, and as they prepared to enter the home, the second floor collapsed.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators and fire crews found the deceased individual inside the home.

Investigators with the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office have responded to the scene and are leading the investigation into the origin and cause of the fire. Members of the Milton fire and police departments are assisting investigators at the scene.

The identity of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time, pending notification of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

