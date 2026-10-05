One person dead, another missing after a vessel in distress crashes in Manchester-by-the-Sea

MANCHESTER BTS, Mass. — One person has died, and another is missing after a boat lost control and crashed in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
According to the Coast Guard, just before 4:30 PM, they received reports of a vessel in distress, stating that a boat was spinning out of control and had struck rocks.
The Coast Guard had arrived on the scene at 4:48 PM. Three people and a dog were aboard the vessel.
Two men were rescued from the water, a 67-year-old, a 65-year-old, and a dog. Since the rescue, the 67-year-old has died.
A third man, a 37-year-old, is still missing at this time.
No further details were available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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