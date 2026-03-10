One person dead after being pulled from house fire in Salem

SALEM, Mass. — One 62-year-old man is dead after being pulled from a house fire in Salem this afternoon on Roslyn Street.

Just after 1:15 p.m., multiple 911 calls reported heavy smoke coming from a two-story home at 18 Roslyn Street.

Authorities say a retired Salem deputy fire chief who lives nearby entered the two-family home but was pushed back by smoke and fire inside.

A second alarm was struck to bring additional resources to the scene, and a person was extricated from the house.

The male was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The fire was knocked down within 15 minutes, but the building is uninhabitable at this time.

Fire Chief Alan Dionne says the hoarding conditions in the home made it difficult for firefighters to get to the victim on the third floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group