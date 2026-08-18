One of Mass. State Police’s most wanted fugitives captured after 11-year search

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man on the Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted list has been captured after an 11-year search, authorities announced Monday.

Yssael Lantigua-Alecon is accused of killing a man in a Lawrence nightclub more than a decade ago.

Lantigua-Alecon, formerly of Methuen, was arrested in the foothills of Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains. This follows a coordinated investigation by U.S. Marshals in both Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

Investigators say Lantigua-Alecon allegedly shot and killed 21-year-old Jose Campusano inside Bali’s Restaurant in Lawrence back in 2015.

Soon after the murder, a warrant was issued for his arrest, but tracking him down proved to be difficult. Police said he was originally from the Dominican Republic, and he had a history of creating fake names, with possibly up to six different aliases.

Lantigua-Alecon was featured in the Boston 25 series “New England’s Unsolved” by Bob Ward. His investigation highlighted the surveillance video showing the shooting and the search for him.

Lantigua-Alecon is currently awaiting extradition back to Massachusetts.

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